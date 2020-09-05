Two men kicked and punched by gang in homophobic attack in Oxford

The two men were attacked near the Oxford Railway Station by a group of men.

Two men were kicked and punched by a gang in a homophobic attack that took place between the Oxford Railway Station and Saïd Business School on Park End Street.

The Oxford Mail reports that Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack that happened on 28 August at around 11 pm.

The two men in their twenties were walking towards the Oxford Railway Station when the gang approached them and started making homophobic remarks.

One of the group then threw a punch at one of the victims, and when he fell to the ground, others in the group began kicking and punching him. When the other victim attempted to intervene, he was also assaulted.

One of the victims sustained bruising and swelling to his face, as well as other minor injuries, that thankfully did not require hospital treatment.

All of the men in the group that attacked the victims are said to be in their late teens or early twenties, and one of them was riding a dark-coloured mountain bike.

Radio station Jack 2, reports that an 18-year-old from Reading was arrested and questioned by police on suspicion of assault. He has been released, pending an investigation.

PC Zack Trigwell, the investigating officer, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who saw the group of men in the area at the time to please get in touch.

“If you have any information that might help our investigation, please call 101 or make a report online quoting reference 43200270270.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

