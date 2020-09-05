Kyoto becomes the latest Japanese city to recognise same-sex couples

Japan’s ‘partnership system’ continues to spread across the country.

Kyoto has become the latest Japanese city to bring in a ‘partnership system’ that recognises same-sex couples.

The ‘partnership system’ in Japan stops short of allowing same-sex marriage, but affords same-sex couples certain benefits given to married couples, like moving into public housing as a couple, hospital visitation rights and even certain employment benefits.

The system was introduced in a small ceremony on Tuesday (1 September), and the Mainichi Times reports that the city is the first in the Kyoto Prefecture to introduce the measures.

In the small ceremony that was held, Kyoto mayor, Daisaku Kadokawa issued the certificates to five same-sex couples. Some of the couples present said: “Finally our existence has been recognised” with another one saying “It was our dream to become a family together. I feel like now that wish has been granted.”

Kadokawa added: “We will continue working hard to recognise diversity in sexuality and various forms of families.”

Kimiko Tsuboi, a 36-year-old resident who received one of the certificates, said she was motivated to get one because of the current coronavirus pandemic. She said that she and her partner were worried that they wouldn’t be able to visit one another if one of them was hospitalised with the illness.

The municipal government said that by the end of 1 September, 20 same-sex couples in the region had applied to get the certificate.