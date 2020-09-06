Gay Brazilian man beaten by neighbours and then arrested by police

Despite legal protections, Brazil can be one of the deadliest places in the world to be LGBTQ+.

Lorran Oliveria, a 21-year-old photographer, was arrested by police after he was beaten with a broomstick by neighbours who mocked him and his boyfriend.

In a Facebook post, he explained that he had recently moved house with his boyfriend to Itabuna in Bahia, a northeastern state in the country, and that his new neighbours continually mocked them with homophobic jibes.

On the day of the incident, (30 August), Lorran, his boyfriend and three friends were together, when a group of neighbours started mocking their “effeminate gestures.”

His boyfriend, Guilherme Ramos, had had enough and went to confront one of the neighbours, “questioning her if there was any clown there and if we were in a circus, and she was in a circus, and she was very arrogantly screaming.”

In an attempt to mediate the situation, Lorran intervened and put himself between the two, however he began arguing with the woman “and she uncontrollably assaulted me verbally and physically.”

He added: “At all times, I also suffered homophobia and the feeling was powerless, after all, if aggression was the other way around, I’m sure people’s attitudes would be totally the opposite.”

Speaking to G1 about the attack, he said: “She assaulted me. Other family members pushed me, several people in her family pushed me. There was physical as well as verbal aggression. Her brother-in-law always holding my hands.

“Everyone was outraged by this situation. It hit my chest, and it scratched my face. She even took a broomstick to attack me, but was prevented by a sister.”