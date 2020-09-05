Pillsbury Toaster Strudel and Mean Girls have dropped the most epic collab

Gretchen Wieners stans rejoice because our favourite Mean Girls finally have their very own toaster strudel release.

To celebrate the 15-year anniversary of the iconic film the Pillsbury Toaster Strudel team have dropped the ultimate gift and released a limited edition Mean Girls Toaster Strudel. Flavours for the new release will include classic strawberry, strawberry and cream, and will contain a pink frosting sachet – making your Wednesday breakfast extra special.

Speaking about the limited edition Keavy O’Malley Keyes, senior brand experience planner at General Mills states: “For years, we’ve enjoyed seeing the art fans have made using Toaster Strudel icing and can’t wait to see the fun designs they come up with using our new Mean Girls-inspired pink icing.”

The limited release is full of perks and rewards for all those dedicated plastics out there including a chance to win a personalized video from Gretchen herself, unlimited Toaster Strudel, and merch galore through the ‘The Most Fetch’ Toaster Strudel Icing Sweepstakes. To top it off if you buy between September 1st and October 31st you’ll be able to watch the film for free on Fandango.

Mean Girls has been a staple in pop culture since its debut in 2004. The film has given us iconic lines like ” Is butter a carb?” “You can’t sit with us” and “On Wednesday we wear pink” to name a few. It also made stars Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Lacey Chabert.

We’re so happy that miss Gretchen and the Strudel family are getting their much-deserved flowers.

