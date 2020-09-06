What does Wonder Woman and Beyonce have in common?

DC comics have recently announced their brand new graphic novel Wonder Women of History, with the titular character being played by an array of real-life figures.

The new novel – which will be an anthology series – will focus on different “Women of History” and will follow their journey as Wonder Woman in their select career fields.

Beyoncé, Janelle Monae, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Serena Williams, Edith Windsor, Marsha P. Johnson, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and more will all be taking on the role throughout the series

On top of featuring all of these amazing women, the entire project has also been backed by women and non-binary artists and writers.

DC Publicity also revealed that New York Time Best Seller, Laurie Halse Anderson, has edited the upcoming project.

You’ll have to wait a bit longer for its release as the graphic novel is set to hit bookstores on December 1. 2020.

To get a sneak preview of its cover and snag your own copy click here.

