David Tennant’s chilling new ITV series has a release date

The highly anticipated true-crime series is set to be released on September 14th.

Confirming via Twitter the representatives at ITV Press Centre tweeted “Confirmed: New three-part drama Des starts Monday 14 September at 9pm on ITV. Des is a true-crime drama focusing on one of the most infamous criminal cases in UK history, Dennis Nilsen. Des played by David Tennant.”

Initial buzz for the show occurred back in August after a teaser trailer and photos showcased the scary resemblance between the 49-year-old actor and prolific murder.

Confirmed: New three-part drama Des starts Monday 14 September at 9pm on ITV. Des is a true-crime drama focusing on one of the most infamous criminal cases in UK history, Dennis Nilsen. Des played by David Tennant. pic.twitter.com/la8eCy0uuc — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) September 2, 2020

The limited series – which is based on the book Killing for Company – will follow Detective Peter Jay and his intense investigation into the horrific crimes.

Nilsen was said to have murdered up to 15 people – boys and young men – over a six-year period in the late ’70s and early 80s.

Watch the teaser trailer for the series below.